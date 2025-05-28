What to plant near cucumbers for a rich harvest — a list

A woman harvests cucumbers. Photo: shutterstock.com

Want a generous, juicy, and sweet cucumber harvest? It’s not just about watering and feeding your plants on time — choosing the right garden neighbors is just as important. The right companions can protect cucumbers from pests, boost soil fertility, and even double your yield.

Read on to discover which crops to plant next to cucumbers for the best harvest yet.

Useful plants to plant near cucumbers

Experienced gardeners identify four plants that will be ideal neighbors for cucumbers:

1. Onions

Onions are a great companion for cucumbers. It repels pests and helps plants exchange nutrients.

However, it is important: a month before harvesting onions, you need to reduce watering so as not to harm the cucumbers.

2. Cabbage

Cabbage belongs to the cruciferous family and gets along well with cucumbers. It doesn't compete for nutrients or block light. Having it in the garden helps maintain moisture and increase cucumber yield.

Harvesting cucumbers in the garden. Photo: Treehugger/Sanja Kostic

3. Corn

Corn is an ideal natural shield for cucumbers. Not only does it protect against the wind and sun, but it can also serve as support for the vines. As a result, cucumbers are less affected by unfavorable weather conditions, and the harvest is more abundant.

4. Peas and beans (legumes)

Legumes enrich the soil with nitrogen, which cucumbers need to bear fruit. Legumes are best planted around the perimeter of the garden. After harvesting peas or beans, leave their roots in the ground to improve the soil's structure.

