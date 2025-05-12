Where to keep orchids at home so as not to spoil the flowers — useful tips

A young girl tending to orchids. Photo: Freepik

Every true housewife knows that orchids need good lighting, and if it is not provided, their natural beauty will be lost. Experts have told us where to place pots with these indoor plants to make them feel comfortable.

How poor light affects orchids

If orchids lack light, especially in winter, their appearance will deteriorate and they will feel worse. In this case, experts recommend switching on additional lamps to extend daylight hours and help the indoor flower better withstand the cold.

The same goes for excessive lighting, which also has a bad effect on the health of orchids. If this houseplant gets too much light, its leaves can develop burns and pigmentation that spoil their appearance.

To avoid these problems, it is important to find the right place for these houseplants. Experts have explained where to place containers with orchids at home to make them comfortable and delight your eyes with long and lush flowering.

Caring for orchids at home. Photo: Pinterest

Where is the best place to put orchids at home?

Remember that this indoor flower will be comfortable on the windowsills on the south and north sides. However, in summer, it is better to close the southern windows where your orchids are located with curtains to prevent pigmentation on their leaves and burns on the flowers.

By choosing the right place in your home, you are guaranteed to get beautiful indoor plants with lush flowers that will delight your eyes all year round.

A woman caring for orchids. Photo: Freepik

