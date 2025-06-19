The most liveable city in the world in 2025 — new EIU ranking

Boats in Copenhagen. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) ranking of the world's most liveable cities. This came as a surprise, as Vienna had held the top spot for the previous three years.

CNN reports that Copenhagen received the highest scores in the key categories of stability, education, and infrastructure. The Danish capital is renowned for its advanced public transportation system, extensive bicycle infrastructure, and high level of security. Additionally, Copenhagen is investing in green technologies and social programs to ensure a comfortable life for all its residents.

"Copenhagen demonstrates how a harmonious combination of innovation, sustainability, and social stability can bring a city to the top of the global rankings," said Barsali Bhattacharyya, EIU industry deputy director.

Denmark continues to have one of the best education systems in the world, and healthcare is affordable and high-quality. The city's infrastructure, including the subway and bike lanes, allows residents to travel conveniently and safely. These factors contributed to Copenhagen's top ranking in the EIU's evaluation of 173 cities in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Vienna lost its top spot: What went wrong?

Vienna, which held the top spot for three years, lost ground due to a decline in its stability score. Although the city continues to receive high marks for culture, infrastructure, and education, unrest and security challenges in Europe have affected its position.

"Pressure on stability has led Vienna to lose its position as the most liveable city after a three-year stint," Bhattacharyya explains.

Nevertheless, Vienna remained among the leaders, sharing second place with Zurich. The Austrian capital continues to impress with its architecture, cultural life, and high level of comfort. However, this year, it was surpassed by a more stable competitor.

Which cities are in the top ten?

The EIU 2025 ranking shows that European and Australian cities dominate the list of the most liveable cities. Here's what the top ten looks like:

Copenhagen, Denmark Vienna, Austria Zurich, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Geneva, Switzerland Sydney, Australia Osaka, Japan Auckland, New Zealand Adelaide, Australia Vancouver, Canada

Which cities dropped in the rankings?

Not all cities were able to maintain their positions. For instance, Calgary, Canada, which was ranked fifth last year, dropped to 18th place due to healthcare issues. Toronto also lost ground, falling from 12th to 16th place.

"That’s really just reflecting the long waiting lists for medical checkups," comments Bhattacharyya.

Canada as a whole has experienced pressure on its healthcare system, affecting the rankings of its cities.

"Just to put that into context, they’re still some of the most livable cities in the world," the expert adds.

In the UK, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh lost ground due to a decline in stability indicators after the riots following the attack in Southport. London dropped from 45th to 54th place, Manchester from 43rd to 52nd, and Edinburgh from 59th to 64th.

Fastest Growing Cities

While some lost ground, others gained:

Al-Khubar (Saudi Arabia): +13 positions (from 148 to 135) — thanks to massive investments in healthcare and education under the national Vision 2030 program. Jakarta (Indonesia): +10 positions (from 142 to 132) — thanks to improvements in security and urban reforms.

Despite general instability, a number of cities are undergoing qualitative transformations that could alter the global perception of living conditions worldwide.

Least comfortable cities: no changes

There were almost no changes at the bottom of the ranking. Damascus, Syria, remains the least liveable city due to ongoing instability. Tripoli (Libya), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Karachi (Pakistan), and Algiers (Algeria) also remain at the bottom due to security issues, poor infrastructure, and limited access to basic services.

What influences the ranking?

The EIU ranking evaluates 173 cities based on five key criteria:

Stability:

Healthcare;

Culture and Environment;

Education;

Infrastructure.

Stability has become a decisive factor for many cities this year. In Western Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, stability scores decreased due to political and social challenges.

"As in 2024, stability scores have declined for western Europe and the Middle East and North Africa. In this edition, they have also declined for Asia, amid intensified threats of military conflict for cities in India and Taiwan," said Bhattacharyya.

