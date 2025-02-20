The best alternative to trainers — what shoes to wear in 2025

Trainers. Photo: Freepik

Yesterday, everyone wore sneakers, but today fashion is all about white loafers. Designers have decided that this classic shoe option deserves a second wind. White loafers not only look expensive and stylish but also fit perfectly into any wardrobe.

Why everyone is talking about white loafers

They are versatile. They fit jeans, classic trousers, shorts, even a dress.

They are comfortable. Just as comfortable as sneakers, but looks more elegant.

They are in trend. Prada, Miu Miu, Loewe, and Ami have already presented their variations on the catwalks, which means that they will soon be everywhere.

This is a new level of style. If you want to look modern and put together, an impeccable pair of white loafers will do the trick.

The best models for your wardrobe

If you want to add the perfect pair to your collection, pay attention to these options.

Miu Miu — minimalistic, sophisticated, without unnecessary details. For those who appreciate style without kinks.

Miu Miu. Photo: Vogue

Loewe — with a thin sole and an accent buckle, they have a bold but restrained look.

Loewe. Photo: Vogue

Ami — a classic at its best, made of soft leather to wear every day.

Ami. Photo: Vogue

Prada — a real must-have that can be easily combined with any look.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

How to wear white loafers in 2025

They can be worn not only with suits but also with:

jeans + blazer — a classic that always looks appropriate;

shorts + light sweater — a light and relaxed look;

skirt + socks — a trend for the most daring.

As we can see, the trend for white loafers is gaining momentum. So if you want to look stylish and be on the fashion wave, it's time to add them to your wardrobe.

