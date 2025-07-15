3 stylish ways to wear a shirt in hot weather

A woman in a shirt and shorts. Photo: Freepik

A shirt is a wardrobe staple that almost everyone has. It pairs well with almost anything and is easy to style. Still, figuring out how to wear a shirt in the most flattering way can be tricky. Luckily, there are a few simple tricks to create a stylish, eye-catching look.

Stylish ways to wear a shirt in 2025

Tucked in

Gently tuck the shirt into the pants, leaving it slightly untucked. This creates a relaxed and light look. It's perfect for those who love the classics.

A shirt tucked into jeans. Photo from Instagram

Half free

Only tuck one half of your shirt into your pants. This creates a stylish asymmetry that makes the outfit look more interesting. Additionally, this option will give the outfit a more airy, summer-like look.

Half tucked shirt in a look. Photo from Instagram

Belt

Unbutton the shirt and wrap it around your body. Add a belt at the waist — this look is sure to turn heads. If you want to create a playful vibe, this option is just what you need.

Shirt with a belt. Photo from Instagram

There are other ways to wear the shirt. For example, you could wear it over a top like a cape or draped over your shoulders. It depends on your preference. Either way, you're guaranteed to look stylish.

