3 stylish ways to wear a shirt in hot weather

Wearing a shirt in summer: 3 easy style tips
A shirt is a wardrobe staple that almost everyone has. It pairs well with almost anything and is easy to style. Still, figuring out how to wear a shirt in the most flattering way can be tricky. Luckily, there are a few simple tricks to create a stylish, eye-catching look.
Stylish ways to wear a shirt in 2025
Tucked in
Gently tuck the shirt into the pants, leaving it slightly untucked. This creates a relaxed and light look. It's perfect for those who love the classics.
Half free
Only tuck one half of your shirt into your pants. This creates a stylish asymmetry that makes the outfit look more interesting. Additionally, this option will give the outfit a more airy, summer-like look.
Belt
Unbutton the shirt and wrap it around your body. Add a belt at the waist — this look is sure to turn heads. If you want to create a playful vibe, this option is just what you need.
There are other ways to wear the shirt. For example, you could wear it over a top like a cape or draped over your shoulders. It depends on your preference. Either way, you're guaranteed to look stylish.
