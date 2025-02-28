Trendy nail polish colors for spring 2025 — top 5 shades

Delicate manicure. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when nature comes to life, and with it, you want to refresh your style. The ideal option is to experiment with manicure colors. You can find inspiration anywhere: in the coffee foam of your morning cappuccino, in the glow of precious stones, or even in a high-speed sports car. This year’s trend is for bright, delicate, and natural shades that perfectly complement the spring mood.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What manicure to do this spring

Passionate red

Red is a timeless color, but this season it has become a real sensation. It all started with amazing news in the world of motorsport: Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, and the shade of the legendary car instantly became the main color of the year. It is associated with speed, courage, and fiery passion — and it looks flawless on nails.

Red color. Photo from Instagram

Delicate coffee foam

For those who appreciate natural elegance, mocha mousse is the perfect shade for you — a warm caramel shade that creates a second skin effect. It gives your hands a well-groomed look and suits any style. A light beige and cream palette in manicure is about elegance and naturalness.

Coffee shade in manicure. Photo from Instagram

Sunny mood

Yellow is the color of happiness and warmth. It instantly adds brightness to even the simplest image. If you want something fresh, bold, and positive, this color will be the best choice.

Yellow manicure. Photo from Instagram

Milky tenderness

Laconic, clean, and versatile, this milky shade looks very natural and gives your nails a well-groomed look. It goes with everything and looks harmonious in both everyday and festive looks. If you want minimalism and elegance, this option is perfect.

Milky manicure. Photo from Instagram

Pearl pink glow

Pink with delicate mother-of-pearl is lightness and playfulness without excessive shine. It adds sophistication to your hands and reminds you of precious jewellery that accentuates beauty rather than overshadows it. It is the perfect choice for those who want something sophisticated but not too flashy.

Pink nails. Photo from Instagram

This spring, choosing a manicure color is an opportunity to express yourself. From classic milky tenderness to fiery red, the main thing is that the color should give pleasure and lift your mood. Time to experiment and find your perfect shade

