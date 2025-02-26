Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Fashion arrow What color to dye your hair in 2025 — 7 stylish options arrow

What color to dye your hair in 2025 — 7 stylish options

26 February 2025 16:04
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Trendy hair colors 2025 — 7 options for bold looks
Hair dyeing. Photo: Freepik
Juliya Pecherska - editor

Renewing your hair color is not just a change of look, but also a way to emphasize your individuality. In 2025, hair dyeing is focused on naturalness, noble shades, and versatility that suits any style. Trends are not limited to drastic changes — natural, deep colors that make hair look lively and well-groomed are in fashion.

Vogue India writes about it.

TOP 7 shades that will conquer 2025

Cherry cola

The combination of rich chestnut and deep red creates a spectacular, multifaceted shade. It makes hair visually thicker and shinier and adds warmth to the look. It is an ideal choice for those who want to have an expressive look but without drastic changes.

Насичений каштановий відтінок волосся в тренді 2025 рік
Cherry cola. Photo from Instagram

Platinum blonde with golden highlights

The classic that never loses its relevance this year acquires softer shades. The golden warmth combined with the platinum base creates the effect of natural radiance and makes the blonde look less cold, which suits most types of appearance.

Платиновий блонд має благородний вигляд
Platinum blonde. Photo from Instagram

"Ginger Spice" redhead

Not as bright as traditional copper, but much warmer and more natural. This shade gives the face a soft glow and shimmers with golden notes in the sun. It is suitable for both fair and dark skin.

Рудий відтінок чудово підходить тим, хто хоче мати особливий вигляд
Redhead. Photo from Instagram

Old Hollywood blonde

Light, buttery shimmer makes this color as feminine and elegant as possible. Inspired by the classics of cinema, retro-style blonde adds sophistication to the look, making it expensive and well-groomed.

Блонд може мати різні відтінки
Blond. Photo from Instagram

Mocha Mousse

The chocolate shade with a slight cold undertone creates the balance between color depth and naturalness. It shouldn’t be too dark or red, and its richness adds a luxurious shine to the hair.

Шоколадний відтінок має розкішний вигляд
Mocha Mousse. Photo from Instagram

Espresso Martini Brunette

The dark, deep brown with a slight glossy effect, inspired by the luxurious style of the stars. The color has an expensive look, and if you take proper care of your hair, the saturation and shine will last for a long time.

Брюнетки завжди мають дорогий вигляд
Brunette. Photo from Instagram

Deep brunette with a glitter effect

The dark shade, which does not look monotonous due to the expressive shimmer of light. Hair appears thicker, more voluminous, and well-groomed. It is an ideal choice for those who want to preserve their natural color but add brightness to it.

Чорне волосся з ефектом блиску має натуральний вигляд
Brunette. Photo from Instagram

Which of these shades is right for you

The main rule is to choose a color that emphasizes your features, skin tone, and overall style. Then the new look will have a harmonious and natural color.

Earlier, we wrote about the haircuts that will charm everyone this year.

We also told you about the haircut that suits everyone and always looks perfect.

fashion trends hairstyles hair style
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement