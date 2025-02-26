Trendy hair colors 2025 — 7 options for bold looks

What color to dye your hair in 2025 — 7 stylish options
Renewing your hair color is not just a change of look, but also a way to emphasize your individuality. In 2025, hair dyeing is focused on naturalness, noble shades, and versatility that suits any style. Trends are not limited to drastic changes — natural, deep colors that make hair look lively and well-groomed are in fashion.
Vogue India writes about it.
TOP 7 shades that will conquer 2025
Cherry cola
The combination of rich chestnut and deep red creates a spectacular, multifaceted shade. It makes hair visually thicker and shinier and adds warmth to the look. It is an ideal choice for those who want to have an expressive look but without drastic changes.
Platinum blonde with golden highlights
The classic that never loses its relevance this year acquires softer shades. The golden warmth combined with the platinum base creates the effect of natural radiance and makes the blonde look less cold, which suits most types of appearance.
"Ginger Spice" redhead
Not as bright as traditional copper, but much warmer and more natural. This shade gives the face a soft glow and shimmers with golden notes in the sun. It is suitable for both fair and dark skin.
Old Hollywood blonde
Light, buttery shimmer makes this color as feminine and elegant as possible. Inspired by the classics of cinema, retro-style blonde adds sophistication to the look, making it expensive and well-groomed.
Mocha Mousse
The chocolate shade with a slight cold undertone creates the balance between color depth and naturalness. It shouldn’t be too dark or red, and its richness adds a luxurious shine to the hair.
Espresso Martini Brunette
The dark, deep brown with a slight glossy effect, inspired by the luxurious style of the stars. The color has an expensive look, and if you take proper care of your hair, the saturation and shine will last for a long time.
Deep brunette with a glitter effect
The dark shade, which does not look monotonous due to the expressive shimmer of light. Hair appears thicker, more voluminous, and well-groomed. It is an ideal choice for those who want to preserve their natural color but add brightness to it.
Which of these shades is right for you
The main rule is to choose a color that emphasizes your features, skin tone, and overall style. Then the new look will have a harmonious and natural color.
