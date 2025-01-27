Winter 2025 fashion accessories — stylish ideas that will impress everyone

A girl in a beret. Photo: Freepik

Winter is a great time for fashion experiments, as accessories can help you create stylish and cozy looks. A fur hat or a bright scarf can completely change your outfit, turning a necessity into a styling tool.

Hats — trends of the season

Hats are not only about warmth, but also about style. This season, the choice is strikingly diverse.

Beanie hat

A classic that never goes out of style. It is versatile and goes with everything from down jackets to fur coats. Ideal for those who love comfort and minimalism.

Beret

It adds playfulness and charm. The beret goes well with a coat to create a romantic and complete look.

Headbands

An elegant choice for those who want to stand out. Looks great with loose hair as well as a low ponytail.

Fur hat

A trend that takes us back to the retro atmosphere. A symbol of retro elegance. Minimalists will love this accessory for its ability to blend into understated looks. Wear it with caps or classic coats for a complete look.

Gloves — focus on the details

Furry styles, long leather gloves and bright wool options are popular this season. Not only will they protect you from the cold, but they will also add sophistication to your look.

How to choose accessories

The main rule is to consider your style and face shape. Don't be afraid to experiment: bold combinations and non-standard solutions often look stylish.

