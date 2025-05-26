Skants — the bold fashion trend of Spring/Summer 2025

A stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, designers went wild with pants styles. They didn't just add new details or update the cut; some brands went all in. They either removed one leg or sewed on a skirt-like fabric.

Thus, a real fashion hybrid was born: the skants — a combination of skirt and pants, Vogue reports.

Advertisement

Scants — it's a piece that deserves a place in your wardrobe!

Skants look very interesting this year. For example, Bottega Veneta created a model combining classic pants with a skirt layer and removing one leg altogether. Despite its unconventional design, the piece has a restrained look and can be worn to the office, especially when paired with a simple shirt or a minimalist jacket.

Ami. Photo: Vogue

The Ami collection features another version of the skants: loose khaki pants paired with a light cape skirt. The brand's stylists paired them with an oversized shirt to create looks that blend femininity and androgyny.

The Courrèges brand also played with the theme of skirts in an interesting way. Here, the boundaries between skirts and pants are practically blurred — everything looks as if one thing flows into another. Another fashionable example is Peter Muglio's work for Alaïa. He designed skants that fit the figure tightly and look elegant yet unusual.

Bottega Veneta, Courreges, Joanna Parv. Photo: Vogue

Today, scants are a fashion experiment for those who aren't afraid to stand out and want to try something new. They will definitely win the hearts of the most daring fashionistas.

Earlier, we wrote about the prints that should not be ignored this season.

We also reported on which miniskirts are worth wearing this summer.