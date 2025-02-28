TOP sneaker trends for women in 2025 — Spring/Summer must-have

Woman in white shoes. Photo: Freepik

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, we can't help but feel the urge to refresh our wardrobes and add some new, trendy footwear to our closets. This year, the fashion world has decided to celebrate both practicality and expressiveness in one stunning look. Novyny.LIVE will happily share the latest trends in the world of sneakers, courtesy of ELLE.

What's trending in Spring/Summer 2025

High tops

This year high tops are coming fast and taking over the world of fashion. Models like Chloé Kick Leather High-Top or Marc Jacobs The High Top will be of perfect choice. Perfect for everyday look, same with shirts and jackets.

Outfit featuring high top shoes. Photo: Pinterest

Suede sneakers

The trend for suede in clothing and bags is taking over shoes this season — natural materials and colors are the favorites and can fit into any outfit — look out for Miu Miu Plume Suede, for example. Bright colors can also be a striking accent in the look, like Chloé Kick Suede.

Suede sneakers in the look. Photo: Pinterest

Animal prints

Yes, animal prints show no signs of leaving the fashion stage anytime soon - reptile or leopard, it is up to you! This season's hottest collaboration is the Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba OG Brown Croc or the Dries Van Noten Snake Effect Leather Sneakers will help you turn the outfit in a true fashion statement.

Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers in the look. Photo: Pinterest

Slide-Ons

Today's world doesn't wait, and slide-ons are a perfect example of today's trends in footwear. Casual and impressive at the same time — New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL Deco Calf Leather Mules — collaboration that is hard to resist, or Golden Goose Ball Star Sabot Sneakers — and you seem cool and laid back.

Mules in the outfit. Photo: Pinterest

Running trainers

No other footwear screams "comfort" like running shoes do — effortless and casual at the same time a fashion trend from the streets that surely deserves its place in the hottest trends this Spring. Pay attention to Loewe Flow Leather and Shell Sneakers or The Row Owen Suede Runner Sneakers to find your inspiration.

Running sneakers in the outfit. Photo: Pinterest

Spring 2025 trends offer a variety of ways to stand out and make a fashion statement, while respecting practicality and comfort that is perfect for everyday wear.

