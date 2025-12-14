Choice of celebrities 2026 — the new hair color everyone wants

Dying hair. Photo: freepik

This article is about cherry cola, a trendy hair color. It resembles a classic chestnut color with hints of cherry undertones. The hair may appear one way indoors, but under the sun, it can reveal red highlights. This change in appearance is what makes the shade so appealing.

What is the main advantage of this trendy hair color?

An important advantage of cherry cola hair color is its versatility. The same shade can look very different — closer to a natural dark tone or richer, almost wine-like. It all depends on how much red pigment the colorist adds and what base you have. That's why this option is often chosen by those who want a refresh without going overboard.

Cherry cola hair. Photo from Instagram

The most natural look for cherry cola hair color is on dark hair, without sharp transitions or complicated corrections. However, it can also look interesting on a lighter note if you choose a softer shade and avoid overloading with color. This isn't about stark contrast, but rather about depth and an intriguing play of light.

This shade is loved by many for another reason: it never goes out of style. You won't need to dye your hair again in a month. Cherry Cola looks great even when your hair grows out. It won't clash with your everyday style because it goes with almost everything.

If you want a change without experimentation, Cherry Cola is the perfect compromise. It's a subtle, deep, mature color for confident women.

