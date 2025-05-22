Shoes that betray a lack of taste — avoid this footwear in Summer 2025

Shoes not to wear in the Summer 2025 — put them away
Style isn’t about price — it’s about taste. A woman with true fashion sense knows this instinctively. She doesn’t choose shoes just because they’re expensive or eye-catching. Her choices are thoughtful: everything must feel appropriate, elegant, and current. There’s no room in her wardrobe for anything outdated or overly flashy.
So, what not to wear this summer?
Chunky "ugly sneakers" are out — they’ve long overstayed their welcome and only weigh down your look. The same goes for gladiator sandals with knee-high straps. Once trendy, now they feel more like costume than style.
Shoes with very pointed toes and rhinestones, once popular for their showiness, are considered vulgar today. Such shoes drag down an outfit, making it look outdated and adding excessive aggressiveness. They are simply inappropriate. A modern woman doesn't want to draw attention to herself — she wants to highlight her style.
What shoes should you choose in 2025?
Sandals with soft straps are a good choice. They won't rub, they fit the foot well, and create a feeling of light, casual elegance. They look especially good when combined with loose dresses or linen suits.
Thin-soled mules are incredibly comfortable, and most importantly, they look very sophisticated. They go well with wide pants, skirts, even jeans.
These sandals have a small but stable heel, adding height and confidence without sacrificing comfort. They're versatile and can be worn during the day or evening.
The color scheme is subtle yet elegant: cream, milk, caramel, sand, and powder pink. Everything looks light and expensive.
