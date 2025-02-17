The main haircut of 2025 — flippy bob in the style of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

American star Kim Kardashian is once again setting trends in the beauty world. Although she has remained true to her signature long, dark locks for the past few years, her new hairstyle — a short bob — has already caught the attention of fashion experts and fans alike.

The new version of the bob haircut is gaining popularity

The star appeared with an updated look at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, and all eyes were on her perfectly styled hair. According to her personal stylist, Chris Appleton, this time they took a bold step — they cut off almost 18 centimeters! The result was a chin-length cut with a clear side parting, and the bob itself had a spectacular shine and smoothness that literally reflected the light.

This style is called the flippy bob, and it has already gained popularity among the stars. Before Kim, it was tried on by her sister Kendall Jenner, and model Lori Harvey. The main advantage of this hairstyle is that it adds elegance to the look, but at the same time looks fresh and modern. This is an ideal option for those who want to update their haircut but are not ready for radical changes like a pixie cut.

Despite its spectacular appearance, the flippy hairstyle does not require complicated care. The main thing is to ensure that the hair is smooth and easy to hold. Stylists advise applying conditioner to minimize frizz, blow-drying hair using a round brush or straightener, and slightly curling the ends outwards. A light fixation with varnish will help to maintain the shape of the hairstyle for the whole day.

Given that every beauty experiment of Kim Kardashian instantly becomes a fashion trend, there is no doubt that the flippy bob will be one of the most popular hairstyles in 2025.

