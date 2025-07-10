Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Slimming jeans for summer you’ll want to wear every day

Slimming jeans for summer you’ll want to wear every day

en
Publication time 13 July 2025 11:14
The best Summer 2025 jeans to make you look slimmer
Woman in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans have long been a versatile wardrobe staple for fashionistas. They can be worn to work, on a walk, or even to a restaurant — you just need to style them correctly. There are also several styles that can make your legs look longer and your figure look slimmer.

Novyny.LIVE name three pairs of jeans that flatter your body type.

Advertisement

Jeans that will make you look slimmer

High-waisted jeans

High-rise jeans visually lengthen the legs and emphasize the waist, giving your outfit an elegant edge. They're universally flattering and easy to style with tops, shirts, or even blazers.

Jeans that will make you look slimmer
High-waisted jeans. Photo from Instagram

Trumpet jeans

Trumpet jeans are your go-to for a sleek, elongated silhouette. Fitted at the hips and looser at the knees, they create a vertical line that makes legs look longer and the whole figure slimmer.

Jeans that will make you look slimmer
Trumpet jeans. Photo from Instagram

Flared jeans

These jeans will make your legs look really long. Flared jeans, which widen from the hip, are especially flattering because they balance proportions and add height.

Jeans that will make you look slimmer
Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

The right pair of jeans can be a real lifesaver for fashionistas. They elongate the legs, add grace and elegance.

Read also:

The pants replacing jeans — and staying trendy for years

Kaftan dresses are summer's coziest trend — here's why

5 trending colors you can't stop wearing in Summer 2025

fashion advice jeans style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information