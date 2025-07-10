The best Summer 2025 jeans to make you look slimmer

Woman in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans have long been a versatile wardrobe staple for fashionistas. They can be worn to work, on a walk, or even to a restaurant — you just need to style them correctly. There are also several styles that can make your legs look longer and your figure look slimmer.

Novyny.LIVE name three pairs of jeans that flatter your body type.

Jeans that will make you look slimmer

High-waisted jeans

High-rise jeans visually lengthen the legs and emphasize the waist, giving your outfit an elegant edge. They're universally flattering and easy to style with tops, shirts, or even blazers.

High-waisted jeans. Photo from Instagram

Trumpet jeans

Trumpet jeans are your go-to for a sleek, elongated silhouette. Fitted at the hips and looser at the knees, they create a vertical line that makes legs look longer and the whole figure slimmer.

Trumpet jeans. Photo from Instagram

Flared jeans

These jeans will make your legs look really long. Flared jeans, which widen from the hip, are especially flattering because they balance proportions and add height.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

The right pair of jeans can be a real lifesaver for fashionistas. They elongate the legs, add grace and elegance.

