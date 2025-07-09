This effortless kaftan dress looks good on everyone

Girl in a dress. Photo: Freepik

The kaftan is no longer just a memory from grandma's chest or traditional clothing from the Far East. In 2025, it confidently asserts itself as the main fashion hero of the summer. Loose, light, and at the same time spectacular, it conquers both beaches and parties.

The kaftan was once worn by men in Muslim countries, but designers grew so fond of this style that it became a fashion classic. Yves Saint Laurent brought it to the catwalks back in the 1960s, and today we are seeing brands reviving it with a new twist.

What kind of kaftans are fashionable to wear now?

Monochrome

Alberta Ferretti and Khaite have opted for simplicity. Their kaftans are minimalist, speaking louder than any embellishment. Sheer black tulle or milky silk and a plunging neckline are the formula for understated chic that emphasizes the figure and adds confidence.

Khaite. Photo: Vogue

Prints that take you on a journey

Valentino and Emilio Pucci showed how you can travel in a kaftan without even leaving your home. Valentino added Eastern-inspired ornaments and combined them with lace, creating an exquisite and slightly dramatic look. Pucci once again won with its signature print in a pink and black palette — bold, bright, and unforgettable.

Valentino. Photo: Vogue

Miniature version with sunset atmosphere

Isabel Marant decided to shorten the length, but not the impression. Their mini kaftan dresses are a cocktail of ethnic patterns and evening sky colours: lilac, warm pink, and red.

Isabel Marant. Photo: Vogue

Paired with flat sandals, it is the ideal choice for summer walks, festivals, or terrace gatherings.

