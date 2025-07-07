Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Lost an earring? Here's what it really means

Lost an earring? Here's what it really means

Publication time 7 July 2025 12:42
Lost one earring? Superstitions reveal the true meaning
A girl in stylish earrings. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes it seems that losing an earring is just an unfortunate incident. But our grandmothers had a completely different view on this. For them, it was a signal from the universe, fate, or even a guardian angel. Because an earring is not just an accessory, it is closer to the heart, to thoughts, and the soul.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

If the earring from your left ear is missing

 

It's not just a trifle — according to popular belief, it can even be a good sign. They say that the jewelry took the blow, protecting you from negativity. Perhaps someone was thinking badly of you, and the earring simply "ran away" so that it wouldn't affect you.

Another option is that it is a harbinger of love. If you are single now, someone will soon come into your life who will change everything. And yes, it could be love.

The jewelry may be lost for no reason
Stylish earrings. Photo: Freepik

The earring from your right ear is missing

This case is a little different. It is about relationships — those that already exist or those that are yet to come. Often, such a loss is a warning sign that something is about to change. Perhaps it is a new acquaintance that will bring hope. Or maybe it is a signal that it is time to let go of someone who no longer makes you happy.

Brides were particularly afraid of this omen — they said that losing an earring before the wedding was not a good sign. But there is no need to panic — sometimes it is better to find out about the "wrong man" before the wedding than after.

An earring can take on a negative
A pair of earrings. Photo: Freepik

What to do if an earring is lost

Don't blame yourself, but mentally thank the jewelry — perhaps it "took" something away from you. Don't wear the other one alone — it's better to keep it as a memento or save it for another pair. If you find the earring, it's not a problem. The sign will work, but the changes will be temporary, like a "rehearsal" before the real events.

As a reminder, we reported on which styles of jewelry are still worth paying attention to this year.

fashion folk superstitions style jewelry earings
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
