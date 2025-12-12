The iconic 90s pants have returned — how to style velvet pants

Pants. Photo: freepik

Fashion is looking back again— and this time, without irony. Items that seemed forgotten just ten years ago, such as fur boots, soft moccasins, and velvet pants and jackets, will be back in style in 2026.

Elle magazine discussed velvet pants in more detail, noting their confident return to the wardrobes of fashion insiders.

Once upon a time, in the '90s, they were a symbol of nightlife and Bohemian freedom. They were worn with relaxed jackets, tank tops, and even masculine suits. Then came a long period of silence. Velvet pants had become "too much": too festive and too complicated. But today, they're making a comeback in a new form.

Velvet pants are back—a trend from the '90s

In their new collections, designers show that velvet is not limited to one scenario. Emporio Armani works with deep wine tones, Genny with intense purple, and Roberto Cavalli with warm brown tones. The material remains recognizable, but the presentation has changed.

Emporio Armani. Photo: Elle

The cut has also changed. Alongside the classic straight-cut style, wide palazzo pants, soft harem pants with a Bohemian flair, and form-fitting pants reminiscent of leggings have emerged. Thanks to these new styles, velvet pants are no longer just for special occasions; they've become part of everyday style.

Roberto Cavalli FW25. Photo: Elle

What to wear velvet pants with

Velvet keeps a good balance with simple things: laconic knitwear, turtlenecks, voluminous sweaters. Contrast textures are appropriate here. Also, as an option, add a jacket, short or deliberately large, as if from a man's shoulder.

Shoes should set the mood for the whole image:

boat shoe or boots with a sharp nose are suitable for the evening;

for day — soft moccasins or loafers.

Accessories should not become the main accent here. Best to choose: discreet gold, small soft shape bags, satin clutches.

