Glasses from the 90s are back in fashion — how to choose your pair

Fashion is cyclical, and this time, minimalist glasses from the 90s are once again in the spotlight. In 2025, they have acquired a more elegant look, become lighter and more comfortable. Celebrities are already wearing these models, and designers are offering a fresh take on iconic shapes.

List of trendy glasses in 2025

Oval and round

If you don’t dare to experiment too much, start with smooth lines. Oval or round models look restrained but add the right accent to the style. A few years ago, such frames appeared in the Miu Miu collection, and since then, they have only become smaller and more elegant.

To create a harmonious look, choose frames in soft shades — pale cream, grey, or olive perfectly convey retro aesthetics while remaining modern. They will complement both light dresses and basic jeans with a white shirt.

Oval glasses. Photo: Elle

Minimalistic with darkened lenses

Dark lenses are another significant trend that add mystery and chic. In the 90s, they were worn by the most daring, and today, this trend has returned in a more sophisticated style. The main rule is no excessive decor, only laconicism.

Combine these glasses with modern things. For example, a spacious trench coat and wide jeans will create the same balance between vintage and modernity as fashionistas do on the streets of Copenhagen.

Stylish glasses. Photo: Elle

Rectangular — "Bayonetta glasses"

They have already become a hit on TikTok, and for good reason. Clear angles, graphic lines — this design adds confidence and character. Bella Hadid and Rihanna have already tried on these models, so if you want to look ultra-stylish, you should pay attention to them.

Rectangular glasses. Photo: Elle

Rectangular glasses look especially impressive with smoothly coiffed hair and modern office looks: a voluminous blazer, a classic shirt, a checked miniskirt — and you’re ready to conquer the world like Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada.

