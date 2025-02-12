Fashionable haircut 2025 — why everyone wants a "curtain" of this season

Girl with beautiful hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

Recently, the fashion world has seen a significant increase in the popularity of one haircut that combines lightness, style, and a certain androgyny. If you walk down the streets of fashionable neighborhoods, you’ll see more and more girls with hairstyles that add a bit of carefree, rebelliousness to their look and at the same time look surprisingly elegant. We’re talking about a short haircut with curtain bangs.

What makes this haircut so attractive

First of all, it’s universal. It suits women of all ages and hair types, and it’s also easy to style — just run your fingers through the bangs, pulling them back, and you’ll have a relaxed, casual look. Secondly, this hairstyle has a certain character. It does not shout, but rather confidently declares: "I know what I want". That is why more and more girls are choosing this style, including in Kyiv.

British stylists have already noticed this trend and are even arguing about how best to name it. Some see elements of the classic bob in it, others see a hint of 90s fashion, but everyone agrees on one thing: this is a haircut that gives confidence and does not require unnecessary hassle.

It’s also interesting that short hair has long ceased to be just a matter of convenience. It’s more like a way to declare your independence. Many people are used to perceiving long hair as a kind of protection, and giving it up is a sign that a person feels confident.

And if you’re looking for a way to refresh your look for spring, this hairstyle can be a great option. It’s stylish, doesn’t require complicated care, and is suitable for those who are not afraid to experiment.

