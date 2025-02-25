Vintage shoes 2025 — iconic models worth investing in

Shoes. Photo: Pixabay

Some shoe models become true classics. They have been worn for decades, they come back into fashion again and again, and their designs never age. In 2025, the vintage trend is only gaining momentum, and these legendary pairs definitely deserve a place in your collection.

Vogue writes about it.

Iconic shoe models worthy of attention

Prada Flame

Brightly colored sandals with flames extending from the heels first hit the catwalks back in 2012. The design was so popular that the brand brought it back in the 2018 collection. Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and other stars instantly fell in love with this model, so it became a real fashion artifact.

Vivienne Westwood Pirate legend boots

If you like punk aesthetics, these boots are a real treasure. They first appeared in 1981, but they were worn in the 2000s and even in the 2010s. Kate Moss had several pairs and literally never took them off! Leather straps, chunky soles, and a spirit of freedom are what made this model iconic.

Shark Lock from Givenchy

These boots appeared in the 2010s and instantly won over fashionistas. Massive, with a wide shaft and a stylish zipper, they added a touch of glamour to the look. Today, Givenchy is releasing them in new variations — with denim, rhinestones, and biker elements.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi

If you saw Sex and the City, you’ll remember the blue satin shoes Carrie Bradshaw wore down the aisle. This model has long been a symbol of elegance. A decorative buckle on the front and a sophisticated silhouette are what made them iconic.

Tribute from Saint Laurent

The model that reigned supreme in the 2000s. The very high platform and crossed straps are a recognizable Saint Laurent style. Kate Moss, Julia Roberts, and Victoria Beckham have worn them on the red carpet many times. And now they are back in 2025.

Gucci 1953 Horsebit

These loafers were released back in 1953, but they are still a must-have part of a stylish wardrobe. Dakota Johnson proved in 2024 that this pair will never go out of style. The metal buckle in the shape of the horse’s bridle is a recognizable Gucci signature.

Boots with a belt by Balenciaga

Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring-summer 2011 model was a real discovery for fans of alternative fashion. The massive sole, unconventional silhouette, and stylish belt made these boots an object of desire.

Versace Aevitas

They’re not as old as the other pairs on the list, but they’ve already become iconic. These shoes were first released in 2021, but their aesthetic immediately brought us back to the 2000s. A massive platform, bright colors — it’s impossible to go unnoticed in these shoes.

Fashion is cyclical, but some things remain relevant forever. These are the models that have stood the test of time and are definitely worth the investment.

