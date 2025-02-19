Haircuts that will be in trend this spring — don’t miss it

A hairdresser. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when you want lightness, freshness, and new experiments. And what better way to refresh your look than with a new hairstyle? This season offers many options — from natural waves to ultra-smooth styling.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the hottest trends this year that will help you make your look truly stylish and modern.

What haircuts to get in 2025

Grunge layers

Forget about perfect smoothness! This haircut is about lightness, dynamism, and spectacular mess. It resembles the popular "shaggy", but with even more pronounced layering and rounded shape. The hair should be lively and voluminous as if you always have a natural style. It is ideal for those who want to add a rebellious touch to their look without any extra effort.

Grunge haircut. Photo from Instagram

Italian bob

If you want femininity and elegance without any hassle, this is the perfect choice. It features soft waves that add volume and texture to the hair. Thanks to light curls, the haircut looks flawless both with natural styling and after minimal styling. It adds romance and suits absolutely everyone.

Italian bob. Photo from Instagram

Fringed bangs

Classic bangs with a slight retro touch are making a comeback! It ends right at the level of the eyebrows or slightly below, adding mystery to the look and focusing attention on the eyes. This option is suitable for long hair, adding a special charm to it, and also perfectly complements short haircuts, creating a stylish, fashionable accent.

Fringed bangs. Photo from Instagram

Juicy curls

It’s not just curls, it’s a whole philosophy! The main rule is maximum volume and elasticity. Suitable for those who adore the natural texture and want to emphasize the beauty of curls. No straightening — just care, proper styling, and a "wow" effect every day.

Juicy curls. Photo from Instagram

Bows in the style of old money

The style inspired by the era of sophistication and elegance is making a comeback in the form of luxurious accessories. Large velvet, silk, or organza bows add a touch of tenderness and an expensive look to the look. They can be combined not only with ponytails but also with low buns or even loose hair.

Bow in the hair. Photo from Instagram

Foxy haircut

Maximum gloss, smoothness, and elegance! This haircut features thin, long layers that form graceful angles at the front. They emphasize the cheekbones, make the neck visually longer, and create the effect of well-groomed, luxurious hair. It is ideal for those who want to emphasize facial features without excessive volume.

Foxy haircut. Photo from Instagram

Sleek styling

Conciseness, style, and sophistication are all about the trendy sleek styling. Buns, low ponytails, perfectly smoothed braids and lots of gel are the main elements of this style.

Sleek styling. Photo from Instagram

Elegant hairpins, invisible hairpieces, or the "wet hair" effect add completeness to the look and make it extremely relevant.

