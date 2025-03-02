Chemical peeling at home - how safe and effective is it?

Facial care. Photo: Freepik

Modern skincare has long gone beyond creams and serums. One of the most popular methods of deep cleansing and skin renewal is chemical peeling. It sounds complicated, even a little scary, but in fact, the procedure is available even at home. The main thing is to know how to choose the right product and use it without health risk.

Should you do peeling at home?

Salon procedures often have a more noticeable effect because they use stronger acids that penetrate deeper. However, they require a long recovery time and can irritate. Home peeling works more gently, but with regular use, it gives a good result without prolonged redness and peeling.

The most popular acids in home peels:

lactic acid — moisturises and gently brightens;

— moisturises and gently brightens; glycolic acid — deeply cleanses and evens out the relief;

— deeply cleanses and evens out the relief; salicylic acid — helps with acne;

— helps with acne; almond acid — works delicately, suitable for sensitive skin.

How to do chemical peeling properly at home

If you want to try chemical peeling yourself, it is important to follow several simple rules.

Preparation — cleanse your face of make-up and impurities, wipe dry. Application — spread the product evenly in a thin layer, avoiding the area around the eyes and lips. Exposure time — strictly follow the instructions. Usually 5-10 minutes is enough. Rinse off — rinse your face thoroughly with warm water. Moisturise — apply a soothing cream or serum.

Make sure to use sunscreen the next day, as the skin becomes more sensitive to UV light.

How often can peeling be done

Light peeling (lactic, almond acid) — 1-2 times per week. Medium peeling (glycolic, salicylic acid) — once per 10-14 days. It is better to entrust deep peeling to a professional.

If you experience severe redness, burning, or irritation after the procedure, you should give your skin time to recover.

