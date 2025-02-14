Trendy bomber jacket — how to wear the main hit of spring 2025

Girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

A bomber jacket is a thing that never goes out of style. In 2025, it’s back at the peak of popularity, but now in a variety of different variations. From classic sports models to stylish sheepskin options, you can find a bomber jacket for every taste.

What bomber jackets will be in fashion in 2025

Leather

If a classic leather jacket seems too familiar, a leather bomber jacket is a great alternative. It can be minimalistic or, on the contrary, with accents in the form of voluminous shoulders, a belt, or vintage details. The matte version adds elegance to the look, while the lacquered one adds futurism.

Leather bomber jacket. Photo from Instagram

Sheepskin

An ideal option for the cold season. A sheepskin bomber jacket has a cozy look, but at the same time, it has a vintage character, as if from old films about pilots. The best models are those with leather or suede inserts.

Sheepskin bomber jacket. Photo from Instagram

Suede

A retro option in the style of the 70s. Looks good in caramel, chocolate, and red shades. It goes well with jeans and knitted trousers to create a relaxed yet stylish look.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

Cropped bomber jackets

In spring 2025, short models are back in fashion. They emphasize the waist, visually lengthen the silhouette, and look great with high-waisted jeans, dresses, and suits with trousers.

A cropped bomber jacket. Photo from Instagram

Oversize

The most voluminous models remain in trend. They are comfortable to wear over hoodies, sweaters, or even business suits. The most fashionable options are sports and leather.

Jacket in oversized style. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with a bomber jacket

With jeans

A classic of the genre is the combination of a bomber jacket with straight or wide jeans. If you want to make your look more impressive, choose a cropped bomber jacket and skinny jeans.

With trousers

A bomber jacket can be easily combined not only with tracksuits but also with classic suits. A leather or tweed bomber jacket will add elegance to the look, while a voluminous nylon one will make it relaxed and stylish.

With skirts

A bomber jacket and a skirt are the perfect tandem. Combinations with midi skirts made of satin, denim, or pleated look especially advantageous. And if you want to create a bold look, choose a voluminous bomber jacket and a mini-skirt with high-heeled boots.

With dresses

A bomber jacket goes well with dresses of any cut. This technique helps to combine sporty style with classics, creating fashionable layered looks. A cropped bomber jacket emphasizes the waist and makes the silhouette more expressive.

A bomber jacket is a versatile item that will suit everyone. The main thing is to choose a model that fits your style and feel free to experiment with looks.

