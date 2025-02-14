The new version of bob that became a hit in 2025 — the choice of the stars

Short haircut. Photo: Freepik

The American model Kendall Jenner always knows how to surprise with changes in her style, and this time she has opted for retro elegance. At the end of last year, the model appeared with an updated hairstyle — a short bob above the shoulders. But the main emphasis is not just on the length, but on a special styling: voluminous waves and tips twisted outwards.

This styling is not just a fashion experiment, but a real trend that is now taking over the red carpet. At the last Golden Globes, one could see many similar looks, which proves that retro styling is experiencing a new upsurge. Lightness, romance, and sophistication are all about the hairstyle, which has already received its name, Flippy Bob.

What is Flippy Bob and why everyone chooses it

Flippy Bob is a variation of the classic bob but with a twist. While the standard version involves straight cut hair or tips turned inwards, here it’s the opposite: the curls are slightly twisted outwards. This adds volume, lightness, and even a little French charm.

Another plus is that Flippy Bob has no strict length restrictions. It looks great on both chin-length haircuts and shoulder-length hair. And most importantly, this hairstyle is universal. It looks equally good on thin hair (adding volume) and those with thick strands (creating lightness and mobility in the shape).

Kendall Jenner. Photo from Instagram

Who looks good with this hairstyle

This trend has already been picked up by Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh, and many other stars. The reason for its popularity is simple: Flippy Bob makes the look more stylish, feminine, and relaxed at the same time.

Another advantage is the versatility of styling. It can be worn:

in an easy, natural style — effortlessly, ideal for those whose hair naturally curls a little;

— effortlessly, ideal for those whose hair naturally curls a little; with carefully ironed curls and polished shine — for an elegant, sophisticated look;

— for an elegant, sophisticated look; with pronounced waves — for a touch of romance and volume.

Hailey Bieber with a stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

If you want to refresh your style but are not ready for radical changes, Flippy Bob is the perfect solution. It looks lightweight, adds texture, and makes facial features more expressive.

