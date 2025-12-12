Expressive headwear that look best in winter — stylish & warm ideas for 2025/2026

A woman in a bright winter hat. Photo: freepik

In the winter of 2025-2026, hats will not only protect you from the cold, they will also become part of your image. Designers offer a variety of styles, ranging from classic to playful.

Fashion blogger Julia_stylelover told us which models are really setting the trend this season and how they can be incorporated into a real wardrobe.

Trendy hats for winter 2025-2026

Bonnet

In designer collections, it appears as an accent; in the mass market, it serves as a comfortable everyday base. It goes well with both a down jacket and a coat without requiring stylistic sacrifices because it won't ruin your hairstyle.

Bonnet in the look. Photo from Instagram

Beanies and warm baseball caps

Beanies have not disappeared, and neither have warm baseball caps. Wool, cashmere, sometimes fur. They are worn not for sports, but for the mood: urban and relaxed.

Red beanie. Photo from Instagram

Panama hat and bucket hats

Winter Panama hats are no longer an experiment but a common item during the cold season. Those who don't want to look too serious choose knitted or fur versions.

White winter panama hat. Photo from Instagram

Bucket hats are a natural progression. They are a good choice when a classic hat seems too predictable.

Pill hat and cap

The pill cap holds its own thanks to its clear shape. It goes well with long coats and structured clothes.

Luxurious pill hat. Photo from Instagram

Caps are also in style this season, and there are many types. There are light, almost feminine ones and massive ones with character. The only thing they have in common is that they are the perfect choice for winter.

Cap in black. Photo from Instagram

Headbands, caps, and fur headphones

Headbands are making a comeback in urban fashion. Those who dislike closed hats often choose them.

Black headband. Photo from Instagram

Beanies are more about style than warmth, which is why they're so popular on Instagram. Fur headphones are an entirely different story: they look spectacular, especially when traveling. However, they are not designed for extreme cold.

Berets and fur hats

Voluminous berets are not for everyday routes, but for the mood.

Brown beret. Photo from Instagram

A few years ago, a comeback for fur hats seemed impossible. Major brands are reintroducing them, and with that, the outdated stigma is disappearing. This includes ear flap hats, which are familiar and warm and are now relevant again.

