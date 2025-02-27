Jeans anti-trend of the 70s is back in fashion — and everyone is wearing it

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is always a circular motion. Now it’s time again for everyone to remember flared jeans. And although young people voted for oversized and mom jeans not so long ago, today designers have begun to bring back narrow silhouettes.

Why is everyone remembering flared jeans again now?

The real explosion for this trend was Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Super Bowl LIX. The rapper appeared in front of the audience in light flared jeans by Celine, and this look instantly became the talk of the internet. It was after this that many people realized that a narrow top and wide legs are not something from the distant past, but a trend that is already here and now.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Flared jeans used to seem like a fashion from our parents’ or even grandmothers’ wardrobes. For a long time, mom jeans and wide leg trousers were in trend, worn by literally everyone from teenagers to celebrities. But now is the turning point: after several years of absolute oversize power, designers are bringing back narrow shapes again, emphasizing body lines.

Brands are not shy about experimenting. Celine, Balenciaga or Levi’s have already released new flared versions that can be easily combined with any style. So now fashionistas have a great choice: they can be free and relaxed in mom jeans, or choose an elegant flared leg that creates a sophisticated and modern look.

Stylish look with jeans. Photo from Instagram

The flare is becoming a symbol of a return to the classics but with a new mood — fresh, daring, and a little nostalgic. And everything looks like it’s just the beginning of a big trend that is rapidly spreading among fashionistas and ordinary people around the world.

