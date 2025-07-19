Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Culottes are back — the pants that flatter every figure

Culottes are back — the pants that flatter every figure

en
Publication time 19 July 2025 02:33
The unexpected summer comeback: how to style culottes for any body type
Stylish look. Photo: Freepik

Culottes are back, and this time it seems they're here to stay. We wore these wide, slightly below-the-knee pants before, then put them away, and now we've taken them out again. This season, they have become an unexpected favorite among fashionistas.

Novyny.LIVE shares styling tips for 2025.

How to wear culotte pants in 2025’s biggest trend

Some may say that this is just a surge of nostalgia. But it's actually the answer to the season's main desire: to wear something comfortable and lightweight that looks luxurious.

These pants are the perfect choice for every day
Summer look with culotte pants. Photo from Instagram

The secret to culottes lies in their silhouette — they look like skirts but are still pants. They don't constrict movement, hold their shape well, and add a touch of drama to an outfit. The ankles are exposed and the waist is emphasized for minimum effort and maximum effect. Clean lines, playing with proportions, and breathable fabrics are back in fashion.

Interestingly, culottes have their roots in Eastern tradition, where loose clothing has always been considered elegant. Designers such as Yohji Yamamoto and Kenzo relied on this tradition when reinterpreting the classic style for their collections. They added patterns, abstractions, and textures, and each version resembled a work of art.

Summer look with culotte pants. Photo from Instagram
Summer look with culotte pants. Photo from Instagram

Today, culottes can be worn with anything — from simple shirts to voluminous jackets, and from basic T-shirts to cardigans reminiscent of a "grandmother's blanket." The great thing about them is that they adapt to any mood. If you want to look reserved, choose black. White is the perfect color for summer. Feel free to pick bright colors and don't be afraid to combine them with sneakers or sandals.

fashion trends style year 2025 pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
