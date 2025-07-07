Bangs that take 10 years off: best styles for women over 40

A girl with stylish bangs. Photo: Freepik

Bangs can change your look as much as a new dress or bold makeup. But after 40, many women hesitate — will bangs highlight wrinkles or help rejuvenate the face? For some, they’re a beauty risk; for others, a youthful secret.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about trendy bangs.

Advertisement

What you should know about bangs after 40

At this age, it’s important not to follow trends blindly, but to consider your features and the natural changes that come with time. Straight, heavy bangs that look great on younger women can weigh down the face and add harshness. They may also draw attention to forehead lines — and that’s the last thing we want.

Straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

But light, torn, or asymmetrical bangs work like a filter on Instagram — they soften features, make the eyes look more open, and visually smooth the face. Especially if your hair is thin or your face has soft contours, this shape will be perfect.

Asymmetrical bangs. Photo from Instagram

Is it worth the risk to get bangs after 40?

Definitely: yes, but wisely. After 40, bangs should not so much decorate as be an "assistant" — to hide signs of fatigue, accentuate the eyes, and refresh the look. Straight "heavy" bangs can make you look like a strict teacher, but a soft, slightly sloping shape, on the contrary, will add lightness and femininity.

Stylists advise in some cases to do without bangs altogether. But if you really want to make a change, a light shape, without clear lines, is exactly what you need.

New trendy bangs. Photo from Instagram

So the main rule is simple: don’t chase trends — choose what flatters you. Because beauty lives not in years, but in confidence. And yes, the right bangs can help.

Also read:

Summer hair wash: daily or weekly? Here's the truth

Dynasty-inspired 70s hairstyles are making a big comeback