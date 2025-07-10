Lotus leaf masks: the summer trend no one saw coming

Lotus. Photo: Freepik

Chinese youth have once again surprised the world — this time with a homemade life hack against the heat. In the southern provinces of Zhejiang, Sichuan, and Fujian, instead of traditional cream or hats, locals cover their faces with giant lotus leaves.

The South China Morning Post provided more details about the new trend and its purpose.

Why has the lotus mask become so popular?

In China, they simply take green leaves from a pond, cut holes for the eyes and nose, and voilà, an "eco-mask" is ready. To keep it on their heads, they use ordinary hats with straps. The leaf is so large that it completely covers the face and even more.

One guy admitted to journalists that he initially wanted to use a cosmetic sun mask, but then he saw a lotus in the water and decided to get creative. And he was right: his whole body got tanned, except for his face. He says it's natural and free.

Lotus mask. Photo: video screenshot

There has been a flurry of reactions on social media. Some are enthusiastic, while others joke that people wearing these masks resemble mutant mosquitoes or Pinocchio's relatives. This is especially true when the leaf is slightly crooked. However, not everyone finds it amusing: some consider this approach dangerous. For example, a scooter driver's "mask" could fly off in the wind or block their view. Therefore, it is important to be careful.

Be that as it may, Chinese youth have once again shown that they are not lacking in imagination. And we sit and think: maybe it really is worth looking at things from a different angle.

