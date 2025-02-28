How to style a brooch — Guide to the hottest accessory trend of Spring 2025

Beautiful brooch. Photo: Freepik

There are things that we thought were relics of the past that suddenly come back and become real fashion discoveries. This is exactly what has happened to brooches. The accessory that once adorned our grandmothers' collars is back in the spotlight in 2025. Now it is not just a decoration, but a stylish accent that makes the image unique.

Novyny.LIVE will share some tips on how to wear a brooch this Spring.

Why everyone is wearing brooches again

Fashion loves to come back, but always in a new way.After a long slumber, brooches burst onto the scene as the must-have accessory, taking the fashion world by storm. They appeared in the collections of famous brands and quickly gained popularity. What is their secret? It's simple: at a time when trends change at lightning speed, a brooch allows you to maintain your individuality. It is a stylish way to add expressiveness to even the simplest look.

Brooches on a coat. Photo from Instagram

How to style brooches

Forget the classic version — the lapel of your jacket, modern fashionistas wear brooches in a completely different way:

Instead of a necklace, fasten a small brooch to the collar of a shirt or turtleneck;

On jeans — a fashionable touch that will make your everyday look more interesting;

On a bag or belt — an unexpected solution that adds personality;

On hats — attach brooches to berets, hats, or even headbands.

Do you have a favorite item in your wardrobe that you've forgotten about? Try updating it with a brooch! It's the perfect way to give even an old blouse or coat new life.

Brooch on a blouse. Photo from Instagram

A brooch is an incredible accessory that can take even the most basic wardrobe and make it look absolutely stunning! So, don't be afraid to get creative and add some fun new touches to your looks.

