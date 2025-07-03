Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 3 July 2025 21:46
Anna Wintour at the Met Gala: 5 signature looks through the years
Anna Wintour. Photo: AP

Anna Wintour, 75, is one of the most influential figures in contemporary fashion. She has become a symbol of style, influence, and timeless elegance. For over two decades, Anna has been the first to arrive at the Met Gala — and the one who sets the tone for the night. 

Novyny.LIVE share five of the most impressive Met Gala looks of Anna Wintour.

5 signature looks of Anna Wintour at the Met Gala

For the 2021 Met Gala, Anna Wintour opted for a white, floral dress covered in an array of colors for the special event.

In 2023, Anna Wintour wears a gorgeous Chanel dress to the Met Gala in New York City on May 1. She arrived at the event with her rumored new boyfriend, actor Bill Nighy.

Anna sported a bright pink look for the 2019 Met Gala, themed "Came: Notes on Fashion". The pink dress glittered under a fluffy feathered top. 

For the 2018 Met Gala, Anna Wintour wore a white dress featuring a silver cross for the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination".

In 2017, Wintour appeared to be in good spirits as she hit the red carpet in a gold Chanel gown with feather detailing. 

Anna Wintour has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry through her achievements and her profound influence on the world of fashion. Her impeccable intuition for fashion trends, steadfastness, and determination have changed the face of the fashion industry.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
