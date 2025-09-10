Researchers reveal surprising reasons why some people fear tickling

A woman tickles a man. Photo: Freepik

Many people are afraid of being tickled. For some, it can even cause a panic attack. Scientists have found that this fear can stem from several sources.

Novyny.LIVE tells you why some people fear tickling — and why it can feel overwhelming.

Why do some people fear being tickled?

There are several versions of why people are afraid of tickling. One of them is that this is how the body tries to protect itself. This is a kind of unconditioned reflex that is very difficult to overcome. Its essence lies in the fact that with the help of tickling, a person can detect insects on the body and protect themselves from them. Thus, the brain regards such a situation as dangerous and sends an appropriate signal.

Scientists have found that two parts of the human brain react during tickling. One of them is responsible for pleasant sensations, and the other awakens a reflexive protective function. That's why some people laugh at tickling, even though it causes fear, discomfort, or even pain.

A man tickles a woman. Photo: Freepik

Newborns are sensitive to tickling, but they don't begin to respond to it until closer to six months of age. Scientists explain this phenomenon by noting that, at the beginning of life, the human brain does not yet associate the sensation of tickling with external influences. This association is formed through socialization.

It's interesting that a mentally healthy person can never tickle themselves. Scientists explain that the brain doesn't react to this because it doesn't consider the hands to be a real threat. Conversely, people suffering from schizophrenia or other serious psychological illnesses may be able to tickle themselves.

