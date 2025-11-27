The real power of affirmations and how to use them daily

A woman looking in the mirror. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Affirmations are becoming more and more popular today. Many people see them as almost a magical spell that can change your life in an instant. And while it's true that simple phrases can attract what a person wants, this isn't magic at all — it's a method with a pretty straightforward explanation.

What affirmations are and how they work

Affirmations are phrases or sentences that express what a person wants to receive or experience in life. People repeat them to start thinking more positively. This practice "programs" the brain for happiness and works as a form of self-suggestion. Affirmations can help reduce stress, boost self-esteem, improve relationships, or reach major career goals.

These self-guiding phrases can be spoken out loud or listened to. You can also write them down on paper or even sing them. Just 10–15 minutes a day is enough for positive beliefs to gradually outweigh negative ones.

However, psychologists emphasize that affirmations shouldn't be viewed as magic or a quick fix. They won't transform your life instantly. They need to be repeated regularly and daily. And most importantly, you can't just wait for changes — you must take action at the same time. Move toward your goals, even in tiny steps. Only this combination will bring real results.

You can find affirmations online and choose the ones that suit you best. But you can also write your own, which is often more effective. Start by identifying your priorities and desires. Begin the affirmation with "I" or "my," for example, "I feel confident and love myself." This helps connect the statement directly to your own self-perception.

When creating affirmations, be sure to use the present tense. Say your statements as if they're already happening. Avoid using "not" or any negative wording. This will help you create affirmations that truly work.

