Main Psychology Born under a lucky star — zodiac signs blessed with lifelong luck

Born under a lucky star — zodiac signs blessed with lifelong luck

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 October 2025 20:46
Updated 20:49
Four zodiac signs that have luck on their side — always | Horoscope
A beautiful woman. Photo: freepik

Some people have a special kind of luck and happiness. Troubles bypass them, and they find that everything in life comes easily. According to astrologers, this applies to four zodiac signs. These signs are under the special protection of higher powers.

Find out who they are — and why good things always find them, according to TSN

Which zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune?

Cancer

Those born under this sign have one of the strongest protections from higher powers. They also have keen intuition that always tells them how to act. Thanks to this, Cancers often avoid unpleasant situations and seem protected from life's problems.

Libra

Those born under this zodiac sign always emerge victorious from difficult situations. Their destiny provides them with unexpected opportunities and brings them the right people. They are favored by the universe because of their honesty, kindness, and desire for harmony.

Which zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune?
A woman with a flower. Photo: freepik

Sagittarius

Those born under this zodiac sign are optimistic and resilient. They always believe the best will happen, and thanks to this attitude, they attract good luck. Astrologers believe that higher powers protect Sagittarians from misfortune and help them overcome obstacles with ease.

Pisces

This zodiac sign has an unusual spiritual connection with higher powers. These individuals often avoid trouble thanks to their intuition, which guides them down the right path. Their intuition sometimes borders on a prophetic gift, and their kindness and compassion make them favorites of fate.

Read more:

Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods

Zodiac signs that often live the longest — up to 100 years

psychology Astrology zodiac signs intresting facts protection
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
