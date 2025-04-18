Our social media:

New White House website promotes Covid-19 "lab leak" theory

23 April 2025 16:39
Andrii Plakhonin - editor
White House updates COVID.gov website and the cause of the pandemic
US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Andrii Plakhonin - editor

The White House of the United States of America has updated its website about the coronavirus. They have identified the source of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This became known on Friday, April 18.

Advertisement

The cause of the coronavirus pandemic

The COVID.gov website indicates that the source of the pandemic is a leak from a Chinese laboratory.

COVID.gov website
COVID.gov website. Photo: screenshot

In addition, it is also emphasized that if there was evidence of the natural origin of the virus, it would have been made public by now — but this has not happened yet.

COVID.gov website
COVID.gov website. Photo: screenshot

Previous official statements from the White House and its website indicated that the virus was likely to be of natural origin, including transmission from bats.

Earlier, we wrote how to quickly bring down the temperature and how to get rid of hiccups.

