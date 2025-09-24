Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies Why Emma Watson took a 7-year break from acting

Why Emma Watson took a 7-year break from acting

en
Publication time 24 September 2025 02:40
Emma Watson breaks silence on acting hiatus
Emma Watson, 2022. Photo: AP

The Harry Potter star finally opens up about why she stepped away from acting for seven years. Emma Watson's last role was in Greta Gerwig's 2019 film adaptation of Little Women, which wrapped production in December 2018.

Screenrant shared what kept Emma Watson busy during her time away from Hollywood.

Emma Watson teases a mysterious new project

In an interview with Hollywood Authentic, Watson talks about how she is the happiest and healthiest she has ever been. She discusses watching movies and being part of the film community again at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She also talks about how pickleball has become her new obsession.

"A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off...But I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art," Watson says.

During her acting hiatus, Watson says that she has kept herself active. Emma reveals that she has been working on something "that I've never done before", but offered no more details on that.

The interview does not offer any clues as to whether or when Watson may end her acting hiatus. 

