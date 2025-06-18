Tom Cruise finally gets his first Oscar

Actor Tom Cruise. Photo: Reuters

The well-known American actor Tom Cruise will be one of the recipients of the honorary award from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The star will receive the coveted statuette this autumn.

It was announced on the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' website.

Tom Cruise will receive an Oscar

Despite performing deadly stunts in Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has yet to receive an Oscar for any of the eight instalments of the franchise.

It is reported that the actor will finally receive the award not for his role in a particular movie, but for his "outstanding achievements in cinema, significant contribution to the development of the cinema industry and long-standing dedication to his profession".

The Hollywood star will receive the honorary statuette at the Governors Awards ceremony, which will take place on November 16 in Los Angeles.

Along with Cruise, legendary choreographer Debbie Allen, production designer Wynn Thomas, and singer Dolly Parton will also receive honorary awards.

Stars who will receive Oscars in the autumn. Photo: press.oscars.org

The honorary awards, which have been presented for 16 consecutive years, are awarded by the Academy's Board of Governors for "outstanding achievements in the cinema industry" or "outstanding contribution" to the development of cinema. They are presented several months before the main Oscar ceremony in March and are not broadcast on television.

