Venice Film Festival 2025 sparks controversy over display of Russian flag

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture sharply criticized the actions of the Venice Film Festival organizers, who raised the Russian flag above the main venue of the event.

This was stated in the ministry’s Facebook post.

Scandal at the Venice Film Festival

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine criticized the display of the Russian flag at the Venice Film Festival.

The ministries emphasized that under the Russian flag, the occupiers kill Ukrainians daily and reminded of the devastating attack on Kyiv on August 28, which claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 4 children.

"At the same time, the organizers prefer to turn a blind eye to this and further tarnish the festival's reputation. While Russia has the freedom to choose how to continue killing civilians in Ukraine, granting it an international cultural platform is not freedom of art, but hypocrisy, indifference, and support for even greater terror," the post reads.

The ministries called on the organizers to remove Russia and the Russian flag from the Venice Film Festival.

