A still from Zootopia 2. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

On Friday, June 13, Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first major preview of the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2, during presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Zootopia 2 — voice cast and premiere date

The sequel to Disney's 2016 Oscar-winning hit Zootopia reunites viewers with Judy Hopps, a rabbit police officer, and Nick Wilde, a former con artist fox, as they investigate the mysterious arrival of a reptile named Gary D'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan, star of Everything Everywhere All at Once) in the metropolis.

Their journey takes them through new districts, such as Marsh Market, and even gives a glimpse at Nick and Judy’s first therapy session. They also come face-to-face with returning characters, such as the mob boss Mr. Big.

The film is directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, with Yvett Merino producing. It features the returning voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy), Jason Bateman (Nick), and Shakira (Gazelle), the latter of whom also contributes an original song.

It was announced by the studio that "Zootopia 2" hits theaters in November. 26, 2025.

