Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyTechnologyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies The highly anticipated Zootopia 2 — new footage of the sequel

The highly anticipated Zootopia 2 — new footage of the sequel

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 June 2025 14:55
Zootopia 2 — voice cast and premiere date
A still from Zootopia 2. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

On Friday, June 13, Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first major preview of the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2, during presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter

Advertisement

Zootopia 2 — voice cast and premiere date

The sequel to Disney's 2016 Oscar-winning hit Zootopia reunites viewers with Judy Hopps, a rabbit police officer, and Nick Wilde, a former con artist fox, as they investigate the mysterious arrival of a reptile named Gary D'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan, star of Everything Everywhere All at Once) in the metropolis.

Their journey takes them through new districts, such as Marsh Market, and even gives a glimpse at Nick and Judy’s first therapy session. They also come face-to-face with returning characters, such as the mob boss Mr. Big. 

The film is directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, with Yvett Merino producing. It features the returning voice actors Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy), Jason Bateman (Nick), and Shakira (Gazelle), the latter of whom also contributes an original song.

It was announced by the studio that "Zootopia 2" hits theaters in November. 26, 2025.

As a reminder, Marvel officially changed the name of Thunderbolts* a few days after the premiere, which angered fans.

We also wrote that Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney would appear together in the new thriller.

cartoons actors world celebrities trailer premiere
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information