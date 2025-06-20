Ryan Gosling says this movie will make you happy

Ryan Gosling. Photo: open sources

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling shares his favorite movies of all time. Although he says On the Waterfront tops the list, the truth is that he has a "secret" favorite that surprised fans with its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Movie that will make you happy, according to Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has some surprisingly unique tastes in film. He listed Jean-Claude Van Damme's martial arts epic Bloodsport, Ghost Rider, and Step Brothers, which Gosling refers to as his "secret" favorite movie.

The movie tells about Brennan Huff and Dale Doback who are in their 40s and still living in their parents' house. When their divorced mother and widowed father suddenly decide to get married, the two men involuntarily become half-brothers and are forced to share a room. At first, the two men are at odds with each other, but they bond over their shared love of music and even record their own music video. After becoming true friends, Brennan and Dale learn that their parents are planning to end their relationship.

"You could be in a bad place in your life, you could be in a great place in your life, it's always the right time," Gosling added.

