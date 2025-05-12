Bad Influence on Netflix — plot, cast and where to watch online

The movie Bad Influence. Photo: Netflix

The new movie Bad Influence premiered on Netflix. The Spanish movie combines elements of thriller, drama and romance.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

What is the movie "Bad Influence" about?

The movie tells the story of Eros, an ex-convict who gets a second chance to end his dark past and change his life for the better. A rich man hires him as a bodyguard for his ballerina daughter Reese, who is being stalked by an obsessive admirer. Though the girl is unhappy with her father's decision, a spark of forbidden feelings flares up between her and the bodyguard.

The film stars Alberto Olmo of Montecristo and Eléa Rochera, alongside Enrique Arce, Mirela Balic, Sara Arinho, Farid Bechara, Fer Fraga, Mar Isern, Selam Ortega, and Clara Chaln.

Alberto Olmo and Eléa Rochera in the "Bad Influence". Фото: Netflix

Bad Influence premiered on the streaming platform on May 9.

It is gaining popularity online, but has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. Overall, the movie received a score of 4.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

