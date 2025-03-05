Inside the mind of a dog — Netflix documentary you should watch

"Inside the mind of a dog" movie. Photo: Netflix

Netflix's documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog has become a real discovery for netizens. Dog handlers and scientists share fascinating research that allows us to better understand four-legged pets.

Novyny.LIVE shares a review of a documentary that everyone should watch.

Inside the Mind of a Dog — a review of a fascinating Netflix documentary

Dogs have long been true friends to humans, but for a long time, ironically, there has been no serious research on these animals. The documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog is a real discovery and allows us to understand how they really perceive the world around them.

The movie explores the evolution of dogs — from wolves to modern domestic breeds. Scientists have analyzed and conducted a series of studies that make it possible to understand what qualities have helped dogs adapt to a comfortable life with humans.

The relationship between humans and dogs has become an example of how the world does not always have to be a place of survival of the fittest. Sometimes it's the ability to cooperate and build friendships between species that counts.

In addition, the documentary allows viewers to learn more about the unique physical capabilities of four-legged animals. For example, in the movie, scientists talk about dogs' "superpower" — their sense of smell. It is their special nasal structure that allows them to perceive the world around them, navigate in space, communicate with humans, and learn.

Still from the movie "Inside the Mind of a Dog". Photo: Screenshot

Another incredible aspect of the documentary is the socialization of dogs. Dog handlers showcased the amazing process of training, developing skills, and special abilities that make these animals indispensable assistants to people.

This knowledge is incredibly useful, not only for dog owners, but for everyone. It will allow us to avoid stereotypes common in society and change attitudes toward dogs for the better.

With their work, the filmmakers wanted to emphasize the importance of expanding our knowledge about animals and learning to coexist with comfort and respect for all.

