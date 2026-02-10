A selection of cartoons from our childhood for nostalgia

A monster and a girl. A scene from the Monsters, Inc.

Our childhoods leave us with memories of the heroes we grew up with and the stories that made us laugh and feel excited. This collection of cartoons will transport you back to a time when the world seemed big and bright, and friends could hail from another planet.

The best cartoons of our childhood

The Iron Giant

1957: During a storm, Hogarth Hughes finds a giant robot that has traveled from a distant galaxy. Though he looks scary, the robot is actually kindhearted. Over time, a true friendship develops between the robot and Hogarth. However, secret government agencies are monitoring the robot, and Hogarth soon confronts the harsh reality of the Cold War.

Shark tale

Oscar, a little fish, dreams of becoming famous. His chance comes unexpectedly when he accidentally "kills" Frankie the shark. He becomes famous immediately, but to maintain his place in the underwater world, he must be cunning and join forces with the vegetarian shark Lenny. Meanwhile, Lin, the head of the shark mafia, tries to figure out who the real culprit is.

Over the Hedge

After hibernating, the forest dwellers discover a mysterious hedge. Er-Jay the raccoon believes it hides human food and tries to convince the others to break through the barrier. Vern the turtle is cautious and has her doubts, but the adventure leads the group of animals to unexpected discoveries.

Monsters, Inc.

In the city of Monstropolis, monsters live and work. Some of them work in an office where they can enter the human world through a door. Their job is to scare children and produce electricity from their screams. Here, we meet Mike and Sulley. They discover that fear is not the only thing that makes their lives important and that true courage lies in friendship and mutual understanding.

