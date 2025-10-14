Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 episode lengths confirmed

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 episode lengths confirmed

en
Publication time 14 October 2025 16:11
Stranger Things Season 5 episode runtimes for Volume 1 revealed
Stranger Things’ cast. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the runtimes for the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, ahead of its November 26 premiere. After speculation that episodes would all exceed 90 minutes, co-creator Ross Duffer shared the official durations via Instagram.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Ross Duffer teases epic moments in the first four episodes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

The episode runtimes are as follows:

  • Episode 1, The Crawl: 1 hour 8 minutes
  • Episode 2, The Vanishing of _____: 54 minutes
  • Episode 3, The Turnbow Trap: 1 hour 6 minutes
  • Episode 4, Sorcerer: 1 hour 23 minutes

Fans will need to wait for details on the final four episodes of the season.

The first volume is set to drop on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas with three episodes, and the finale arriving on New Year’s Eve. The season features returning stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman.

Duffer teased the premiere, calling The Crawl his favorite first episode since Season 1. He described Episode 2 as having the "craziest cold open" of the series, while Episode 3 was directed by Frank Darabont, who returned from retirement. Episode 4, he said, is "massive" and one of the most challenging shoots in the show’s history.

The updates give fans a clearer sense of what to expect from the highly anticipated final season, balancing longer, cinematic episodes with the series’ signature suspense and storytelling.

Kateryna Novak - editor
Author
Kateryna Novak
