Star Wars: Visions Season 3 — official trailer unveils nine new anime episodes

Star Wars: Visions episode "The Duel." Photo: Lucasfilm

The first trailer for the third season of Star Wars: Visions by Lucasfilm has debuted. The animated anthology series, which exists outside the Star Wars canon, will return with nine new anime episodes.

The official trailer was published on YouTube.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 — official trailer & release date

Visions is one of the best Star Wars shows. Each episode has tremendous creative freedom because it is not constrained by canon. With a nearly perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has also been a hit with critics.

The Season 3 trailer reveals that Visions is no longer an anthology series, in which each episode features a different story and cast of characters. Season 3 marks the first time the series continues previous stories, following the Ronin, Lah Kara, and F.

Read more:

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in horror The Bride! — trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds its Tombstone in Marvin Jones III