Zootopia 2 — Disney’s latest global sensation

Still from Zootopia 2. Photo: Walt Disney

Zootopia 2 has crossed a major box office milestone, putting the Disney sequel firmly on track for a billion-dollar run. The animated film debuted over the Thanksgiving holiday and posted the second-best five-day opening for that frame in history, trailing only 2024's Moana 2.

This was reported by ScreenRant.

Advertisement

Zootopia 2 smashes box office records

By its second Wednesday in theaters, Zootopia 2 had already surpassed $600 million worldwide, becoming just the seventh Disney animated release to reach that figure.

Within 12 days of release, the movie had cleared $900 million globally — a pace that virtually guarantees it will join the billion-dollar club. Only three other films in 2025 have managed to cross the $900 million mark so far: A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2, with the latter two already topping $1 billion.

Currently, Zootopia 2 ranks as the fifth highest-grossing theatrical release ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Analysts expect it to climb even higher, noting that in its first 12 days domestically, the film outperformed the early box office runs of Disney's previous billion-dollar hits, including Frozen and the original Zootopia.

Read more:

James Cameron says Fire and Ash ends Avatar saga

5 Netflix premieres you can't miss this December 2025