Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows HBO's Lanterns trailer teases darker DC Universe — video

HBO's Lanterns trailer teases darker DC Universe — video

en
Publication time 12 December 2025 16:56
True detective-style DC series — HBO has dropped the first look at Lanterns
Still from Lanterns TV Show. Photo: HBO

HBO has officially unveiled the first trailer for Lanterns, its upcoming Green Lantern TV show, as part of the network's 2026 lineup reveal. The teaser was previously shown at private press events, but now fans can see the footage online.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

Lanterns by DC Universe — official trailer 

The trailer offers only a short glimpse of the DC series, but it delivers a striking surprise. Viewers see Hal Jordan training John Stewart in dramatic fashion, sending Stewart's car off a cliff to force him to use a Green Lantern ring to survive.

Additional scenes highlight the show's darker tone, including a town hall meeting and moments of Hal and John investigating together. The footage suggests Lanterns will blend superhero action with a gritty, detective-style atmosphere, setting it apart from other comic book adaptations.

Lanterns, the only confirmed live-action DC TV show, will be released by DC Universe in 2026.

Read more:

HBO channel DC Studios trailer thrillers
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information