True detective-style DC series — HBO has dropped the first look at Lanterns

Still from Lanterns TV Show. Photo: HBO

HBO has officially unveiled the first trailer for Lanterns, its upcoming Green Lantern TV show, as part of the network's 2026 lineup reveal. The teaser was previously shown at private press events, but now fans can see the footage online.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Lanterns by DC Universe — official trailer

The trailer offers only a short glimpse of the DC series, but it delivers a striking surprise. Viewers see Hal Jordan training John Stewart in dramatic fashion, sending Stewart's car off a cliff to force him to use a Green Lantern ring to survive.

Additional scenes highlight the show's darker tone, including a town hall meeting and moments of Hal and John investigating together. The footage suggests Lanterns will blend superhero action with a gritty, detective-style atmosphere, setting it apart from other comic book adaptations.

Lanterns, the only confirmed live-action DC TV show, will be released by DC Universe in 2026.

