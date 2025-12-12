Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 12 December 2025 23:32
HBO drops first look at Euphoria Season 3 — release date & official trailer
Still from Euphoria Season 3. Photo: HBO

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for Euphoria, giving fans a first look at Zendaya's return as Rue Bennett. The footage confirms that Rue's struggles continue, with narration hinting at her uncertain life after high school. 

This was reported by Screenrant.

EUPHORIA Season 3 — official teaser trailer

The short trailer shows Rue in several intense moments — dancing at a party, alone in a church, and running as if being chased. Familiar faces return, including Lexi (Maude Apatow), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

The footage also introduces a new character, a ruthless kingpin played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who confronts Rue in a tense exchange. While details about his role remain limited, the teaser suggests he will be central to Rue's next chapter.

HBO confirmed that Sam Levinson's acclaimed teen drama will premiere its third season in April 2026.

Read more:

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
