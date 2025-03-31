Major US egg producer Hillandale Farms acquired by Global Eggs

Chicken eggs. Photo: Unsplash

Brazilian businessman Ricardo Faria, owner of Global Eggs Corporation, continues to strengthen his position in the global egg market. Another step toward global dominance was the purchase of American producer Hillandale Farms for $1.1 billion.

According to Reuters, Hillandale Farms, established in 1958, is one of the largest egg producers in the United States. Prior to the outbreak of bird flu, the company kept about 20 million egg laying chickens. This is the second large-scale acquisition by Global Eggs in the last year: in November 2024, it acquired the Spanish egg company Grupo Hevo.

A new egg giant with more than $2 billion in annual revenue

Ricardo Faria estimates that the total annual sales of the new holding company will exceed $2 billion. The businessman believes that the global egg market is experiencing a real renaissance, with demand growing across all social groups.

"Now it is a staple food for all social and economic classes," said Faria, emphasizing the change in attitudes toward eggs in different countries.

According to him, 15 years ago eggs were mainly associated with budget food. Now they have become an integral part of the diet of all segments of the population, from ordinary families to fine dining restaurants.

How Global Eggs is strengthening its position

Global Eggs Corporation was founded by Ricardo Faria in 2023 and has since expanded rapidly. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company controls the Brazilian producer Granja Faria, the Spanish Grupo Hevo and now the American Hillandale Farms.

The deal with Hillandale not only adds another major producer to the company, but also brings in additional funds. The investment arm of Brazilian bank BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) will invest $300 million in Global Eggs in exchange for an 11% stake.

IPO postponed: what's next

Prior to the deal, Global Eggs had planned to go public with an IPO in New York. However, this plan was postponed after the acquisition of Hillandale. The company is now focused on integrating its new assets and strengthening its brands.

By strengthening its positions in Europe, South America and the United States, Global Eggs is effectively creating a global leader in the egg business. And while the future of the IPO remains in doubt, one thing is clear: Faria has ambitions that go far beyond one market.

What else you should know

CD Projekt has announced that the release of the long-awaited fourth installment of the computer game The Witcher IV will take place after 2026. As a result, the shares of the Polish developer plummeted.

Also, the Chinese company Xiaomi Corp. plans to sell 750 million shares. This will help the company attract significant investments of up to $5.3 billion, which will be used to expand the production of electric vehicles.