Surprising causes of acne — are your hair and body products to blame?

Acne is a common problem that can be difficult to treat. Therefore, prevention is better than trying to cure it later. Learn how to identify and avoid breakout-causing formulas.

What causes acne?

While acne is common among teenagers due to hormonal changes, it can also be triggered by other factors. One often-overlooked cause is hair care products — including shampoos, shower gels, and styling products.

Many of these products contain comedogenic ingredients, which can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Common culprits include certain oils and heavy additives that may irritate sensitive skin:

olive oil;

coconut oil;

linseed oil;

wheat oil or others.

Using products containing fatty alcohols is also dangerous. These products can create a protective film on the skin that fosters inflammation. Pay attention to the ingredients in styling products, such as heat protectants and mousse. Avoid products containing silicones and quaternary ammonium compounds.

Check the product's composition carefully before purchasing to avoid unpleasant consequences for your skin. Give preference to products with exfoliating and anti-inflammatory ingredients. For example, products containing zinc or salicylic acid.

